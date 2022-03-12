RIOT COPS DESCEND ON BEITBRIDGE AHEAD OF CHAMISA RALLY

riot cops in Marondera

RIOT police were yesterday deployed into Beitbridge where a potentially explosive Sunday beckons after Zanu PF supporters organised a meeting at the scheduled venue of a rally by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa.

Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the Zimbabwe Republic Police was on the ground and prepared to thwart any disturbances.

“We are aware of the situation and ready for it. Beitbridge is under control,” Nyathi said in a brief interview.

CCC booked the Dulivhadzimo Stadium for a rally to support its local government candidates Morgan Ncube and Granger Nyoni, who were recalled by the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora.

The opposition run Beitbridge municipality has been operating with four councillors, all from the opposition, after the recall of Ncube, Beitbridge’s inaugural mayor and finance committee chairman Nyoni, who are both back in the running for return to council.

After learning of Chamisa’s rally, Zanu PF Beitbridge youth leader through the party platform invited youths for a meeting at the same venue and time.

“Good day comrades. All youths are invited for a meeting on Sunday 13 March at 10am at Dulivhadzimo Stadium. All youths from Vhembe and Dulivhadzimo are invited,” reads a message posted on a Zanu PF Beitbridge East Group that leaked on social media.

Beitbridge residents have asked for maturity in politics.

“We want mature politics, not confrontations. Zanu PF and CCC should co-exist and not be violent against each other,” said Admire Moyo of Dulivhadzimo in Beitbridge.

CCC says its supporters across the country have come under attack from ruling Zanu PF members ahead of the March 26 by-elections. Standard