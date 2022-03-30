RECALLED GWERU MAYOR RE-ELECTED, KEEPS CAR AFTER ALL



Former Gweru mayor, Josiah Makombe has been re-elected Ward 2 councillor barely three months after being recalled by MDC T president Douglas Mwonzora.

The recall meant that he lost his position as both councillor and mayor and the City Council vehicle that he was using.

Makombe who contested on a CCC ticket polled 940 votes against ZANU PF’s Tinarwo Elager who got 492 votes

Mwonzora’s MDC Alliance candidate Patson Chingwaru got 20 votes. Makombe was recalled in December last year after allegiance to Nelson Chamisa. He refused to hand over his luxury car.

CCC Gweru district chairman Taurai Demo confirmed the result and thanked the electorate for putting faith in Makombe. Masvingo Mirror