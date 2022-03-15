PROPHET'S SHRINE TORCHED TO FORCE EVICTION

A SELF-STYLED Masvingo prophet’s property and shrine were burnt in a bid to evict him from Makande Village in Magunje.
Justin Makuba (43), known as Madzibaba Aaron, lost his
belongings after his hut was burnt by villagers, who are against his
operations.
Madzibaba Aaron lodged a police report but no arrests have
been made so far.
Makande kraal head, Tobius Magunje, confirmed the incident
saying villagers were taken aback by the way Madzibaba Aaron operated,
considering he also believed in spirit mediums.
“Villagers and our spirit mediums are up against Madzibaba
Aaron’s continued stay in our village because of how he operates,” said
Magunje.
“He is no longer wanted in this area but he keeps arguing
with authorities and we do not know why he does not want to return to his place
and operate from there.
“One of our local spirit mediums confronted him about his
operations, but he remained adamant about not leaving this place.
“We do not know who exactly burnt his shelter, but I am
sure that villagers are against his stay in the village.
“He was given a place to build his shelter in the field of
one of our villagers, who consulted him, about his sick child.
“Mwana uyu anezviifa-ifa saka hazvipere nekunamatirwa asi
nemishonga yechivanhu.”
Madzibaba Aaron told H-Metro his free services angered
traditional healers and prophets in the area, leading to the destruction of his
shelter.
“They burnt my shelter and I never recovered anything
because I am helping people free of charge,” said Madzibaba Aaron.
“I lodged a police report against the culprits but no
arrests have been made and this is disturbing and I am praying for justice to
prevail.
“The villagers who set my shelter on fire are moving freely
and those who charge money for their services are against me.
“I was directed by spirits to live in this area some years
ago after spending seven years in the wilderness where I never took a bath.
“Ndakapinda mumusha muno ndinemakwati mumuviri wese
nekusageza, ndikagara nemhuka dzesango nezvinokambaira kwemakore.
“I believe in spirits that help people, including masvikiro
edu asi ndinonamatira vanhu vachipora nekugadzirisa matare echivanhu chedu
nemidzimu.
“I have not been directed to leave Makande by the spirits
so I was not moved by their evil actions.
“I received supernatural powers during the time I spent in
the bush. I abandoned my family for the sake of obeying the spirits,” said
Madzibaba Aaron.
He made headlines in 2018 when he emerged from a bush at
Makande in Magunje claiming to have powers to heal the sick.
From 2018, Madzibaba Aaron has been staying at Makande
Village. H Metro
