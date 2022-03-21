PROPHET JAVA IMPREGNATES SA SLAY QUEEN

PASSION JAVA and his wife, Lily, appear unmoved by reports he impregnated his South African girlfriend, Leeshaan Da Gama.
The scandal exploded when Leeshaan started posting her
pictures, with Passion Java, suggesting they were an item.
The post was largely ignored by both Passion and his
followers.
Last week, she went further to suggest – this time through
Tik-Tok videos – that Passion impregnated her.
She also released chats – allegedly between her and Passion
– suggesting he was asking her to abort.
She also released some videos of them together.
Leeshaan has since apologised to her family, and friends,
for the harm she might have caused.
Passion responded with a skit he posted on his social
media.
In the skit, Passion appeared to be in high spirits and
said he would not lose sleep over the people judging him for his alleged
shenanigans.
He even cited some biblical examples adding he was not the
first person to sin before the Lord if, indeed, the rumours were true.
“Haa vakomaka, vakomana vemubhibheri wainakirwa…David
aichaya, aichaya kunakirwa, akaroora mukadzi wemunhu, haa muface aisiza uyu…
Jacob akashanda 14 years, kushandira vakadzi two kuti anakirwe. Solomon
akaroora vakadzi 1000 kuti anakirwe.
“Iwe woti Passion usanakirwe,” said Passion in the skit.
Passion’s wife, Lily, also leapt to his defence, saying all
was well.
“No weapon formed against my family shall prosper, no demon
that is sent with an agenda can separate my family, we stand together, we pray
together, and we laugh together.
“Keep trying Satan but you are already defeated and under
my feet. For we stand on a Rock that can never be shaken or moved,” she said.
Following Lily’s post, some of her followers on social
media have been comforting her while others claimed Passion erred, if he
cheated on his wife.
Below are some of the reactions to Lily Java’s post:
Mandy-cathy: Satan made your husband cheat, delusion or
denial?
Kuziva2017: It’s your husband forming the weapon against
you, try to travel with him, he is up to no good unless you are that woman who
said so long money. He is b******g around.
Preciousphirii: Your husband is the demon himself, he needs
more prayers. We love you and pray you overcome everything.
Shev-brown: I understand it’s normal for every woman to
safeguard her home, both spiritually and physically, but my issue is not with
you but that your demon-possessed husband who goes about using the name of
Jesus deceiving people with fake prophecy and sleeping with ladies, is it that
God hasn’t show you, as a prophetess, or we need to question your gift as well,
you are dying inside but coming on social media to paint a good picture of him,
no need we already know who he is.
If you can’t see for your family, then you need a medical
spiritual check-up and some beating to bring sense into your head.
princemuwandi: Zvikaita basa zvine basarei.
Innocent_java: Amen mama.
Primrose Nomathemba Ndlovu: Slay queen ve TikTok
vakanyeperwa vakanzi you can destroy him by exposing him…senyika, we are in
election mode. We are busy campaigning for our politicians to care about who is
sleeping with who. Tamira na Panga naLily, it is public knowledge that those
two are in mereji. Those who want to joint their family can do so quietly and
smoothly. While Pashoni is a man of God, a few bibilical verses do support his
behaviour and, as a man of African heritage, there is nothing shocking or out
of the norm by having as many as he can afford. H Metro
:
