PRISON GUARD ARRESTED AFTER FACILITATING ROBBER'S ESCAPE

AN officer, stationed at Harare Central Prisons, spent the weekend behind bars after he allegedly facilitated the escape of a notorious robber.

Stewart Muudzwa was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Dennis Mangosi, who remanded him in custody to today, for bail considerations.

Allegations are that on October 7, last year, at around midday, Muudzwa booked out two inmates, including Richard Sasumba, for casual duties.

The two inmates are convicts serving jail time.

It is the State’s case that Muudzwa took the two inmates to his house at the prison’s premises.

He left them in the house. When he returned, he was advised by the other inmate that Sasumba had escaped.

Sasumba was rearrested on March 11, after being on the run for five months.

He implicated Muudzwa and claimed he gave him US$150 to facilitate his escape.

Muudzwa was subsequently arrested after the confession.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro