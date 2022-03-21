PRISON GUARD ARRESTED AFTER FACILITATING ROBBER'S ESCAPE

AN officer, stationed at Harare Central Prisons, spent the weekend behind bars after he allegedly facilitated the escape of a notorious robber.
Stewart Muudzwa was not asked to plead when he appeared
before Harare magistrate, Dennis Mangosi, who remanded him in custody to today,
for bail considerations.
Allegations are that on October 7, last year, at around
midday, Muudzwa booked out two inmates, including Richard Sasumba, for casual
duties.
The two inmates are convicts serving jail time.
It is the State’s case that Muudzwa took the two inmates to
his house at the prison’s premises.
He left them in the house. When he returned, he was advised
by the other inmate that Sasumba had escaped.
Sasumba was rearrested on March 11, after being on the run
for five months.
He implicated Muudzwa and claimed he gave him US$150 to
facilitate his escape.
Muudzwa was subsequently arrested after the confession.
Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro
