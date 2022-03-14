PRISON ESCAPEE NABBED FIVE MONTHS LATER

A MT Darwin man (40), who executed a prison break at Harare Central Prison last year with the help of a prison officer has been re-arrested and arraigned before the court facing a charge of escaping from lawful custody.
Richard Sasumba pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared
before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda yesterday.
The State opposed bail, saying there was overwhelming
evidence against the accused. He was remanded in custody to March 28 for trial
date.
Allegations are that Sasumba was convicted for armed
robbery at the Bindura Magistrate Court and was committed to Harare Central
Prison to serve his sentence.
However, while serving his sentence, Sasumba escaped with
the assistance of a prison guard on October 7, 2021.
Court papers state that a manhunt was conducted, but
Sasumba could not be found.
On March 9, prison officials got wind that Sasumba was in
Epworth.
Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services officials managed
to locate him at a house in Epworth and re-arrested him.
Zvikomborero Mupasa represented the State. Newsday
