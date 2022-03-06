PETITION TO DEPORT PROPHET JAVA

A petition has been launched calling on the United States of America to deport controversial Zimbabwean preacher Passion Java.

Java is known for his flamboyant and flashy lifestyle that has got many questioning if he is a genuine clergy.

Java is leading the Zanu PF campaign as an influencer, who commands more than two million followers on his social media accounts.

The petition, titled, “Deport Panganai Java from the US, he is an enabler of human rights violations in Zimbabwe”, was set up on the website change.com by Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Godfrey Kurauone. The petition is targeting to have 1 000 signatures.

The petition reads: “Panganai Passion Java, a self-proclaimed prophet, enjoys permanent resident status in the USA while he goes back to Zimbabwe to actively support a regime that is killing citizens, violating fundamental rights and stealing national resources. He uses State resources to move around the country buying votes for Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa.”

“The State Department of the United States through its secretary of state has the power to begin the process of revoking Mr Passion Java’s permanent residence status.

“The USA policy is to support freedom, democracy and prosperity for the people of Zimbabwe and to this end has imposed restrictive measures on individuals, who aid human rights violations and undermine democracy in Zimbabwe.

“Mr Java is one such culprit and should be sanctioned and barred from coming to the USA and his accounts frozen.”

Java has been spotted at the Zanu PF campaign rallies and he has been working closely with artists such as Roki and making them praise Mnangagwa in songs. Standard