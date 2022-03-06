PETITION TO DEPORT PROPHET JAVA

A petition has been launched calling on the United States of America to deport controversial Zimbabwean preacher Passion Java.
Java is known for his flamboyant and flashy lifestyle that
has got many questioning if he is a genuine clergy.
Java is leading the Zanu PF campaign as an influencer, who
commands more than two million followers on his social media accounts.
The petition, titled, “Deport Panganai Java from the US, he
is an enabler of human rights violations in Zimbabwe”, was set up on the
website change.com by Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Godfrey
Kurauone. The petition is targeting to have 1 000 signatures.
The petition reads: “Panganai Passion Java, a
self-proclaimed prophet, enjoys permanent resident status in the USA while he
goes back to Zimbabwe to actively support a regime that is killing citizens,
violating fundamental rights and stealing national resources. He uses State
resources to move around the country buying votes for Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa.”
“The State Department of the United States through its
secretary of state has the power to begin the process of revoking Mr Passion
Java’s permanent residence status.
“The USA policy is to support freedom, democracy and
prosperity for the people of Zimbabwe and to this end has imposed restrictive
measures on individuals, who aid human rights violations and undermine
democracy in Zimbabwe.
“Mr Java is one such culprit and should be sanctioned and
barred from coming to the USA and his accounts frozen.”
Java has been spotted at the Zanu PF campaign rallies and
he has been working closely with artists such as Roki and making them praise
Mnangagwa in songs. Standard
