OUR POSTERS ARE BEING DEFACED : ASPIRING OPPOSITION CANDIDATES

ASPIRING opposition parliamentary and council candidates in Marondera have filed a police report over the defacing of their campaign posters ahead of the March 26 by-elections.
Marondera Central Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)
candidate Caston Matewu claimed that his posters were being defaced on daily
basis.
The case is being investigated under RRB 5033552.
“My posters are being defaced or removed on a daily basis
and replaced with those of a Zanu PF candidate. This is a violation of the
Electoral Act. I have since reported the matter to police and nothing has been
done yet,” Matewu said.
The Marondera Central seat fell vacant after the recall of
Matewu by the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T. Six councillors were also recalled.
Matewu will contest against Zanu PF’s Ignatius Mateveke,
MDC Alliance’s Witness Muzavazi and independent candidate Carlos Pindire.
Pindire said the removal of posters was dealing a major
blow to his campaign.
“I have three posters left in Marondera. This is unfair,
the ground is not even. I am an independent candidate who is campaigning using
personal funds where do I get money from to print posters daily? I have since
resorted to campaigns using fliers instead of posters,” he said.
Muzawazi described the removal of posters as unfair.
Efforts to get a comment from Zanu PF were fruitless.
Opposition parties have been complaining of unfair
electoral practices which they said favoured the ruling party.
Speaking during an Open Parly discussion yesterday, CCC
deputy spokesperson Ostallos Sibiza said the electoral environment was uneven.
Siziba said.
Lead secretary-general Precious Musarurwa said: “While we
believe that the regime’s style of doing business during elections has always
remained the same, I believe we are at a stage as opposition parties to claim
our space and work towards achieving the goals we promised the electorate.”
