NAKED DRUNK PATRON BANNED FROM BAR

A PENHALONGA bar manager has approached the courts to seek a protection order against one of his violent patrons.
Ronald Mufujwa was recently granted the order against
Patson Mapako by Mutare magistrate, Mr Xavier Chipato.
This was after he had told the court that once drunk,
Mapako becomes a nuisance.
He also said when drunk, Mapako becomes violent.
He is also in the habit of stripping his clothes and
walking around the bar naked.
“You can imagine how other patrons feel seeing a naked man
roaming around the bar. It is very indecent and disturbing because our bar is
not a strip club.
Mapako also vandalises the bar’s property and picks up
fights with other patrons.
Mufujwa said he as the bar manager, he is not spared from
Mapako’s unprovoked attacks.
“He is too violent and no one can stop him. Each time he
gets drunk, he picks up chairs and throws them at other patrons,” said Mufujwa.
He also said Mapako is too noisy for his and other patrons’
liking and that he should be stopped from visiting his bar.
“If it was possible, I would have applied to have him
barred from taking alcohol altogether, but I cannot do that. He should be
barred from disturbing my loyal and peace loving patrons as they enjoy
themselves in the bar.
“His unruly behaviour has resulted in some patrons shunning
my bar. He should try other bars because we are all fed up with his uncouth
behaviour,” said Mufujwa.
However, Mapako was in default.
Mr Xavier Chipato granted the protection order in Mufujwa’s
favour and barred Mapako from setting foot in the said bar.
The order, which will be valid for one year, also bars
Mapako from assaulting, insulting, harassing as well as disturbing Mufujwa’s
peace. Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a Comment