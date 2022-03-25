NAKED DRUNK PATRON BANNED FROM BAR

A PENHALONGA bar manager has approached the courts to seek a protection order against one of his violent patrons.

Ronald Mufujwa was recently granted the order against Patson Mapako by Mutare magistrate, Mr Xavier Chipato.

This was after he had told the court that once drunk, Mapako becomes a nuisance.

He also said when drunk, Mapako becomes violent.

He is also in the habit of stripping his clothes and walking around the bar naked.

“You can imagine how other patrons feel seeing a naked man roaming around the bar. It is very indecent and disturbing because our bar is not a strip club.

Mapako also vandalises the bar’s property and picks up fights with other patrons.

Mufujwa said he as the bar manager, he is not spared from Mapako’s unprovoked attacks.

“He is too violent and no one can stop him. Each time he gets drunk, he picks up chairs and throws them at other patrons,” said Mufujwa.

He also said Mapako is too noisy for his and other patrons’ liking and that he should be stopped from visiting his bar.

“If it was possible, I would have applied to have him barred from taking alcohol altogether, but I cannot do that. He should be barred from disturbing my loyal and peace loving patrons as they enjoy themselves in the bar.

“His unruly behaviour has resulted in some patrons shunning my bar. He should try other bars because we are all fed up with his uncouth behaviour,” said Mufujwa.

However, Mapako was in default.

Mr Xavier Chipato granted the protection order in Mufujwa’s favour and barred Mapako from setting foot in the said bar.

The order, which will be valid for one year, also bars Mapako from assaulting, insulting, harassing as well as disturbing Mufujwa’s peace. Manica Post