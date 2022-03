CHITUNGWIZA mayor Lovemore Maiko was today recalled from the mayoral post by the MDC Alliance led by Douglas Mwonzora.

Maiko was notified of his recall as mayor and ward 7, St Mary’s councillor through a letter sent to him by the acting town clerk Evangelista Machona, that also had a letter attached from the Local Government Minister July Moyo dated March 1, 2022.