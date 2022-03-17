MWONZORA FACES FIGHT OVER $150M GRANT

THE leader of MDC-T and MDC Alliance, Douglas Mwonzora faces fresh fissures over distribution of the $150 million grant recently released by Treasury to his party under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

The MDC Alliance is a coalition of several fringe opposition parties, a vehicle set up to contest the 2018 elections

On Tuesday, Zanu Ndonga members protested at the MDC-T headquarters in Harare after being given a measly $1 500 as their share of the grant.

Zanu Ndonga youths accused Mwonzora of disregarding other alliance partners and abusing the funds.

But MDC-T chairperson Morgan Komichi yesterday dismissed the allegations, adding that the protesting youths were sponsored by “opponents”.

“We are in good relations with our alliance partners. It’s just a group of young people who are being stubborn. We strongly suspect that our opponents are the ones behind this; there is no crisis in the MDC. Tomorrow we will have an alliance meeting and all alliance parties will attend the meeting. So there is no chaos, these are just young people who need to be ignored,” he said.

Last year, Mwonzora was also accused of abusing $6 million allocated to the party under the Political Parties Finance Act. Newsday