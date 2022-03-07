MURDERER : TEACHER'S WIFE RAGES AT ED

A Shurugwi woman, Maria Mapfumo (48) spent a night in detention after allegedly calling President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF supporters; murderers following the suspension of her husband Jefter Chida who is a geography teacher at Gamwa Secondary School.
Chida was suspended allegedly after Zanu PF chairman
Bernard Dangi wrote a letter to the Ministry of Education offices accusing the
former of joining the teachers’ strike and addressing CCC meetings at the
school at night.
Mapfumo of Farm number 3 Gamwa Division, Shurugwi then went
and confronted Dangi over the issue.
“Vanhu veZanu PF ndokuzivai kuti munouraya, iwe napresident
wako Mnangagwa mogona kurangana kuuraya murume wangu. (Zanu PF members and your
President Mnangagwa are notorious for killing. My fear is that you and your
Mnangagwa can connive to kill my husband),” allegedly said Mapfumo to Dangi.
Mapfumo spent a night in the cells before she was granted
RTGS $3 000 bail by Shurugwi Magistrate Sithabile Zungula last week.
Prosecutor Tafadzwa Guzete said on February 22, 2022 at
430pm at Farm 3 Gamwa the accused unlawfully and seriously impaired the dignity
of Dangi who is of the same area and President Mnangagwa.
Hillary Garikai of Garikai Law Firm represented the
accused. Masvingo Mirror
