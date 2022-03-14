MURDERED ZIMBA'S CAR WILL HAUNT HIJACKERS : FAMILY

DEAD ZIMBA'S KELVIN Zinyoni was shot and killed by hijackers before they drove off in his silver Nissan Micra.

But his family keeps seeing the car in the area where their brother was killed.

And they believe the killers will one day bring the car back.

“We don’t know if they are haunted by the car or by what they did to my brother,” said Nelly Nyakarubve (31).

She said the 34-year-old from Buhle Park in Ekurhuleni was killed on 18 February while delivering detergents to his customers.

“We heard the hijackers had been following him on the day.

Nelly Nyakarubve wants justice for her brother Kelvin Zinyoni, who was killed by hijackers. Photo by Ntebatse Masipa

“When he stopped to deliver for a customer, the hijackers, who pretended to want to buy from him, produced a gun and shot him,” said Nelly. She said witnesses told her the suspects pulled Kelvin out of the car, shot him and drove off in his car.

“We are devastated by his sudden passing. Those thugs must know they are going to reap what they sowed. Why didn’t they take the car and leave my brother alone?

“That car is going to haunt them and whoever they sell it to. They must just bring it back.”

Nelly said days before her brother’s body was repatriated to be buried in Zimbabwe, the car was seen around ekasi.

“Some relatives followed it and said it was the same car with several marks, which we knew it had. The car then left kasi and resurfaced this past weekend.

“We informed the police about the matter and they are following up on the information,” she said.

Sergeant Daphne Phooko of Elsburg Police Station confirmed that hijacking and murder cases are being investigated. Daily Sun