MUGABE CASE REMOVED FROM ROLL

THE High Court has removed from the roll a case where former First Lady Grace Mugabe is challenging an order to exhume the remains of her late husband former President Robert Mugabe for reburial at the National Heroes Acre.
The case was expected to kick off yesterday, but Grace
engaged a new lawyer, Tawanda Zhuwarara, who asked for postponement to allow
him to familiarise with the matter.
High Court judge Amy Tsvanga removed the matter from the roll,
saying a new date will be set for the hearing of the appeal.
Grace approached the High Court after Chinhoyi magistrate
Ruth Moyo dismissed an appeal by her daughter, Bona Chikore to stop the
exhumation.
She is seeking an order to nullify the magistrate’s ruling,
which she says is not fair.
Grace also wants the High Court to review Chief Zvimba’s
directive to exhume Mugabe’s remains, arguing that Moyo had shown bias.
“I am advised that the appeal process can take within six
months to even two years depending on how inundated the High Court will be to
accommodate appeals. This delay in time will be gravely unfair on me and my
family as we have to be subjected to intense mental torture each day with the
uncertainty of the resting place of my late husband and the former President of
Zimbabwe,” Grace submitted.
She cited the magistrate and Chief Zvimba as the first and
second respondents, respectively.
Village head Tinos Manongovere filed an application at the
High Court for a joinder, saying he was privy to the case.
His application is also yet to be head. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment