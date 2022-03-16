MUGABE CASE REMOVED FROM ROLL

THE High Court has removed from the roll a case where former First Lady Grace Mugabe is challenging an order to exhume the remains of her late husband former President Robert Mugabe for reburial at the National Heroes Acre.

The case was expected to kick off yesterday, but Grace engaged a new lawyer, Tawanda Zhuwarara, who asked for postponement to allow him to familiarise with the matter.

High Court judge Amy Tsvanga removed the matter from the roll, saying a new date will be set for the hearing of the appeal.

Grace approached the High Court after Chinhoyi magistrate Ruth Moyo dismissed an appeal by her daughter, Bona Chikore to stop the exhumation.

She is seeking an order to nullify the magistrate’s ruling, which she says is not fair.

Grace also wants the High Court to review Chief Zvimba’s directive to exhume Mugabe’s remains, arguing that Moyo had shown bias.

“I am advised that the appeal process can take within six months to even two years depending on how inundated the High Court will be to accommodate appeals. This delay in time will be gravely unfair on me and my family as we have to be subjected to intense mental torture each day with the uncertainty of the resting place of my late husband and the former President of Zimbabwe,” Grace submitted.

She cited the magistrate and Chief Zvimba as the first and second respondents, respectively.

Village head Tinos Manongovere filed an application at the High Court for a joinder, saying he was privy to the case.

His application is also yet to be head. Newsday