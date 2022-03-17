MOTHER FORCES HERSELF ON SON (6)

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman from Mpopoma suburb appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja for allegedly forcing her son to have sex with her on several occasions.
The woman cannot be named so as to protect her son’s
identity.
Allegations against the woman are that from January this
year up to 13 March, the woman enticed her six-year-old son to be in between
the sheets with her.
It is said at first the tot refused, but the determined
woman threatened to thrash him with a cable and after that the minor gave in to
her demand and engaged in sex with her.
The matter came to light when the boy shared the sex ordeal
with his friend. The victim’s friend told his mother who then reported the
matter to the police.
The woman was arrested.
She was not asked to plead. She was remanded in custody to
22 March for routine remand. The magistrate advised her to apply for bail. B Metro
