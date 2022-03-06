MDC T SUPPORTER DRAGGED TO COURT FOR DESTROYING CCC POSTER

The suspect, Adam Kazembe (55), who is affiliated to
Douglas Mwonzora’s party, on Saturday appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai
Dzuda charged with destruction of political posters and was granted $5 000
bail.
The posters belonged to CCC aspiring candidate for Epworth
Earthrage Kureva, who will represent the party in the March 26 by-elections.
Allegations were that on March 3 at around 3pm, the
informant, who is a CCC activist, was near Domboramwari Primary School in the
company of fellow party members.
He saw Kazembe, who was in the company of three others who
are still at large, removing CCC campaign posters from a school precast wall.
When the informant approached Kazembe, his accomplices ran
away, leaving him behind.
The informant established that Kazembe and his accomplices
had unlawfully removed or destroyed 28 CCC campaign posters on the school
precast wall.
The matter was reported to the police in Epworth on March
4, leading to Kazembe’s arrest. Newsday
