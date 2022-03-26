MATEMADANDA FIGHTS $400 000 DEFAMATION SUIT

Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Mozambique Victor Matemadanda has argued that a war veterans group that sued him for $400 0000 for defamation has no standing to take him to court.

War Veterans Pressure Group (WVPG) leader Amos Sigauke slapped Matemadanda with a $400 000 lawsuit in 2019 for defamation after he allegedly made statements tarnishing the organisation’s reputation.

Sigauke filed summons against Matemadanda, who is Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association secretary-general at the High Court also citing the WVPG as second plaintiff.

Sigauke said Matemadanda made the defamatory utterances through an article published in a local tabloid on July 1 2019 after they staged a protest over meagre pension pay-outs.

This is after Matemadanda said Sigauke and his pressure group were being sponsored to destabilise President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government by making “absurd” demands.

Matemadanda initially challenged the lawsuit. But in his latest plea, the former Zanu PF commissar said his statements were fair and justified.

He also said the pressure group had no locus standi to sue him as they were an unaffiliated grouping of ex-combatants.

High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi allowed him to amend his plea. Standard