MASVINGO COACH, COLLAPSES, DIES IN TRAINING

Veteran soccer player and coach, Cuthbert Kwangwari (63) better known as Adazhi collapsed and died at around 4pm yesterday while training Masvingo Football Ambassadors, a grouping of yesteryear top soccer players.

He collapsed at Mucheke B grounds in Mucheke. He will be buried at Mangwandi Cemetery in Masvingo at a day yet to be announced.

Deceased’s brother, Joe Kwangwari confirmed the death to The Mirror. Kwangwari who during his time played for then top teams like Gatsh Mine and Kismet owned KC Soccer Academy.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the tragic passing on of a father, brother, veteran coach committed to the development of youth talents. I call upon any well-wishers to take KC Soccer Academy forward,” said Kwangwari.

Adazhi had not shown or complained of any ailments at the time that he died. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

Masvingo Youth Academy director, George Charumbira said in an interview with The Mirror that they had lost a veteran footballer.

Some team members of Masvingo Football Ambassadors include Joe Magariro, Josephat Musekiwa, and George Charumbira.

“I convey my condolences to the family of the departed gaffer who gave so much to our community and made football richer in this country. May his soul rest in peace,” said Charumbira.

Mourners are gathered at House number 16430 Tendai Kubatana Street, Runyararo West in Masvingo.

Adazhi was born in Zimuto, Masvingo. He is survived by his wife, Mary Kwangwari, 2 daughters and a son. Masvingo Mirror