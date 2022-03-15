MARCH 26 BY-ELECTIONS CHALLENGE WITHDRAWN

LEGAL adviser to the Douglas Mwonzora-led opposition MDC-T, Tapera Sengweni has withdrawn his Constitutional Court (ConCourt) challenge seeking to stop the March 26 by-elections.

A letter dated March 15, 2022 from the ConCourt addressed to Mbidzo, Muchadehama and Makoni Legal Practitioners, who were representing Election Resource Centre, said Sengweni had withdrawn his application.

The election watchdog had applied for a joinder in the case.

“Please, be advised that the first and second applicant’s applications under CCZ13/22 were dismissed on the 11th of March 2022.

This was precipitated by a notice of withdrawal filed by the parties on March 8, 2022.

As a result of the withdrawal and the dismissal of the application, there is no matter to which your client may apply for joinder.

Please be guided accordingly.”

Sengweni had argued that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission failed to proclaim the polls within the stipulated 90-day period after the seats became vacant.

Other applicants in the matter were Vinnah Mbele, Edify Kudzaishe Vushoma and Phanuel Tsvanu.

Zimbabwe is set to hold by-elections next Saturday.

The by-elections were triggered by recalls, deaths and diplomatic postings. Newsday