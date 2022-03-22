MAN THROWS SELF UNDER MOVING CAR

In a suspected case of suicide, a Harare man died on the spot after throwing himself self onto a moving heavy Harare City Council truck along Charter Road this morning.
A witness said the unidentified man had suicidal tendencies
before the mishap.
“Several vehicles tried to avoid him as he was sleeping on
the middle of the road.
“Unfortunately, when a council Nissan UD80 came, he just
threw himself in the middle of the truck and his head was crushed,” said a
vendor, Mrs Annastancia Mandevere.
A police source who declined to be named for professional
reasons confirmed the death of the man. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment