MAN NABBED WITH MONSTER MBANJE

A HARARE man landed in the dock yesterday for allegedly cultivating dagga at his home in Alexandra Park.

A dagga plant seized by detectives from his house has a height of about two metres.

Cooper Trevor Anthony (39) was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Barbra Mateko, who remanded him in custody.

Allegations are that sometime in mid March, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, received information from a reliable source that Cooper was cultivating weed at his place.

The court heard that on March 29 the police, acting on the information, conducted searches at the premises.

A dagga plant was found leading to his arrest.

The plant was seized and taken to CID drugs where it was measured and it is approximately two metres in height. It was produced in court as an exhibit.

Thomas Chanakira appeared for the State. H Metro