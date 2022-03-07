MAN LOSES CAR, US$4 600 O ROBBERS

A motorist lost an unregistered Isuzu KB vehicle and US$4 600 cash to three armed robbers he had offered a lift near Westgate in Harare while on his way to Karoi on Sunday evening.

The man picked three men near the shopping centre after they pretended to be genuine passengers.

But along the way, one of them produced a pistol before robbing him.

They later dumped him and drove back towards the city.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “The ZRP urges motorist to avoid carrying strangers in their vehicles when travelling. On March 6, 2022, a motorist driving a white unregistered Isuzu KB vehicle from Harare to Karoi, picked up three male passengers at Westgate, Harare.

“Along the way near Lion Kopje turn-off, one of suspects produced a pistol and stole US$4 600 cash before bundling the driver out of the vehicle. They then drove off towards Harare.”

No arrests and recoveries have been made.

Meanwhile, police have widened investigations into the case in which five armed robbers raided a company premises in Eastlea, Harare, last Wednesday and got away with US$180 000.

The five armed robbers went to the company, Bokwest Investments’ premises in Eastlea and held hostage about 10 workers before demanding safe keys.

They then stole US$180 000 and property before disappearing.

A report was made to the police and the matter is being handled by detectives from the CID Homicide Section.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confimed the case.

He called on people with information that may lead to the robbers’ arrest to contact any nearest police station.

Asst Comm Nyathi has expressed concern over the rise in robbery cases, where some suspects, armed with dangerous weapons, are targeting valuable properties and cash.

On March 2, four unknown criminals armed with unidentified pistols, blocked a motorist driving a Toyota Hilux vehicle at Mujuru Car Park in Ruwa before they stole US$15 750 cash and two cellphones all valued at US$16 750.

Police are also investigating a case of theft of a Blue Honda Fit vehicle (ABV 3439) in Harare CBD last Thursday after a 24-year-old man had hired an unidentified driver at Simon Vengayi Muzenda Street (formerly Fourth Street) Bus Terminus to use as a pirate taxi from town to Epworth.

The unidentified driver was given the vehicle in the company of some touts and disappeared.

In a related incident, police in Filabusi are investigating a case of theft of a white Toyota Funcargo vehicle (AFF 2913) at Bekezela Township on February 28.

The vehicle was stolen while parked at the complainant’s home. The unknown suspect also stole US$1 400 and two cellphones.

A Harare man was on Sunday arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after he stole a car, a Nissan Liberty, before he failed to find a way to drive it out of the airport car park.

Shingirai Shangu was seen by the vehicle owner driving around the car park with the intention of driving out of the premises but failed to find a way out.

Police were immediately informed leading to his arrest.

On Saturday, a 26-year-old Harare man lost a Toyota Altezza vehicle to an unknown suspect after he left car keys on the ignition port as he went for shopping at Machipisa Shopping Centre.

In another case, on March 2 at about 6am, three complainants lost US$16 000 cash, 450 Australian dollars, two Masonic gold cufflinks, 9mm calibre FN Browning pistol, four finger rings, running stopwatch and a Toyota Fortuner vehicle (ADF 7719) to four unknown suspects at Olympus Farm in Chinhoyi.

Last Thursday at about 2am, three people lost a blue Honda Fit vehicle (AEY 0609), US$2 520 cash and five cellphones after six unknown suspects armed with a pistol and bolt-cutter, stormed a home in Esiphezini Village, Chief Sigola, Esigodini.

No arrests have been made and investigations are in progress.

In a related case, police are investigating a case of theft of a car in which a Honda Fit vehicle was stolen in Marondera last Friday after the owner had parked it at a church for overnight security. Herald