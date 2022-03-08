MAN KILLS WIFE, GULPS PESTICIDE

A Gokwe man is suspected to have murdered his wife before he committed suicide by drinking a pesticide.
Daniel Makuseni (42) of Katazo Village under Chief
Simchembo in Gokwe reportedly killed his wife Ellen Gowo (39), whom he stayed
with in Gokwe over yet to be known reasons.
Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko
confirmed that the couple had a long-standing dispute.
“The two stayed together as husband and wife in Gokwe and
reportedly had a long-standing dispute. On 2 March around 1PM, the two left the
home to go and search for network and they never returned,” said Inspector
Mahoko.
This prompted the family and the community to launch a
search for the two.
“On 3 March, Makuseni was found by his brother Isaiah
whilst he was lying by the roadside with froth coming out of his mouth and a bottle
of pesticide beside him,” said Inspector Mahoko.
He was rushed to Vumba Clinic where he was treated and
referred to Gokwe Hospital for further management.
On 4 March, the body of Gowo was found in a bushy area by a
passer-by and was taken to Gokwe Hospital for a postmortem.
The same day, Makuseni consumed another bottle of pesticide
and died instantly.
Police reminded the public of the need to solve disputes
amicably.
“We continue to urge the members of the public to find
amicable ways of solving disputes. We also urge the public to always seek the
intervention of a third part in cases of disputes to avoid unnecessary loss of
life,” said Inspector Mahoko. Chronicle
