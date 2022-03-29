MAN FINDS WIFE IN BED WITH HER UNCLE

A SALLY Mugabe Heights woman was allegedly caught being intimate with her uncle, prompting her husband to initiate divorce proceedings.

Rona Masvaure Gotta approached the Harare Civil Court seeking a protection order against her former husband Farai Masvaure. She claims Masvaure has now resorted to violence.

“We separated two years ago and he chased me out of our matrimonial home and l had to come here for a protection order for me to be allowed to go back home,” said Gotta.

“The incident happened in 2020. We are in the process of divorce and our case is still at the High Court.

“My prayer is for Farai to give me back my child, the child is very sick right now and l am a nurse and l can take care of him.

“He never told me that our child is sick, the neighbours at his parents’ house told me.

“He is suffering from blood cancer and is currently admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital.”

In his defence, Masvaure said: “I am not opposed to the granting of her application, but she wrote lies in her affidavit.

“We had to separate two years ago after I found her in bed being intimate with her uncle. She is the one who is violent and, five days ago, she went to my parents’ house with her siblings and they hurled a lot of insults towards my parents.

“She is the one who sent our child away and she wrote me a message, which l have proof of, saying that child belongs to me.”

Magistrate Sharon Mashavire did not grant Gotta’s application.

She said the protection order, which she attained in 2020, was still valid. H Metro