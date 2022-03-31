LEAKED PICS REVEAL MARRIED WOMAN'S AFFAIR

A GWERU barber, Simon Mukokondo, popularly known as Semara, is in the eye of a storm following his alleged adulterous affair with a married woman who was only identified as Blessing.
The cat reportedly came out of the bag after sensitive
pictures of the pair leaked.
Semara said he was not aware that Blessing was married at
the time they fell in love.
“We started dating last year in December and we broke up
last month when I found out that she is married.
“The pictures circulating on social media were taken last
year, when we were at a local lodge, and I don’t know how they leaked from
her phone.”
Semara said he was not
aware of Blessing’s whereabouts.
However, investigations by H-Metro revealed that they work
at nearby shops.
“I last got in contact with Blessing when we broke up. I
don’t know where she is right now,” he said.
However, workmates in the boutique where Blessing is said
to be working, claimed she was off when H-Metro sought to get her side of the
story.
Blessing’s colleagues refused to provide her contact
details. H Metro
