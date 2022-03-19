JUDGE OKAYS CHAMISA MASVINGO RALLY



MASVINGO High Court judge Justice Sunsley Zisengwe yesterday gave the greenlight to the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to hold a star rally at Rujeko grounds in the city today, overturning an earlier ban by the police.

Police last Thursday stopped the rally claiming they did not have enough manpower as Zanu PF was having two rallies in Masvingo today.

The CCC filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court on Friday evening citing the Masvingo central district Chief Superintendent Simangaliso Dube, police Commissioner General Goodwin Matanga and Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe as respondents respectively.

Zisengwe ruled in favour of the CCC, saying the police ban lacked merit.

The judge also directed the police to seek reinforcements from other stations in the province to provide security at both rallies. CCC district chair Martin Mureri said after the ruling: “I am happy that justice has been served.

“The police lied to me that they had a meeting with me as a convenor. “They produced minutes of the supposed meeting, which did not have my signature. We are happy with the ruling because every party has the right to campaign freely in the country.

“How can they ban the rally when it is the last week of campaigning ahead of the by-elections?”

There are several vacant seats for council as well as two for Parliament. Standard