JOURNALIST CHARGED WITH ARMED ROBBERY

NEWSROOM Africa correspondent Xolisani Ncube appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda yesterday charged with armed robbery and possession of firearms.
Ncube (35) was arrested last week after his relative Clever
Mununudzi Nengomasha, alias Paul Simon Chitakura, a notorious armed robber, was
found at his Waterfalls home in Harare.
Nengomasha was shot and injured during the raid at Ncube’s
home. He is in hospital under police
guard.
Ncube was remanded in custody to March 17 for trial date.
During the raid, police allegedly recovered two .22 Bruno
rifles, a .357 Magnum revolver, a .38 Special Taurus revolver, a 7.65mm Vzor
pistol and 10 x9x19mm rounds of ammunition.
Nengomasha, who was mostly residing in South Africa, was on
the police most wanted list over a spate of armed robberies in Bulawayo and
Harare.
The police raid on several Harare houses last week included
searches at Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Walter
Magaya’s Mt Pleasant house for “criminal investigations”.
It later emerged that police were looking for Frank Mudimu
whom they said was wanted for illegally dealing in firearms. Newsday
