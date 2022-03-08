JOURNALIST CHARGED WITH ARMED ROBBERY

NEWSROOM Africa correspondent Xolisani Ncube appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda yesterday charged with armed robbery and possession of firearms.

Ncube (35) was arrested last week after his relative Clever Mununudzi Nengomasha, alias Paul Simon Chitakura, a notorious armed robber, was found at his Waterfalls home in Harare.

Nengomasha was shot and injured during the raid at Ncube’s home. He is in hospital under police guard.

Ncube was remanded in custody to March 17 for trial date.

During the raid, police allegedly recovered two .22 Bruno rifles, a .357 Magnum revolver, a .38 Special Taurus revolver, a 7.65mm Vzor pistol and 10 x9x19mm rounds of ammunition.

Nengomasha, who was mostly residing in South Africa, was on the police most wanted list over a spate of armed robberies in Bulawayo and Harare.

The police raid on several Harare houses last week included searches at Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Walter Magaya’s Mt Pleasant house for “criminal investigations”.

It later emerged that police were looking for Frank Mudimu whom they said was wanted for illegally dealing in firearms. Newsday