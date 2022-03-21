JABULANI SIBANDA : VIOLENCE IS EVIL

ZANU PF Bulawayo provincial chairperson Jabulani Sibanda has called on the ruling party to renounce violence.
Sibanda said this while addressing a Zanu PF rally at Mkoba
Stadium in Gweru at the weekend where he told party supporters that violence
was evil and should not be tolerated in Zanu PF.
The country is set to hold by-elections to fill 28
parliamentary and 127 council seats on Saturday.
Zanu PF has been accused of perpetrating violence during
the run-up to the elections.
On February 27, Zanu PF supporters disrupted a Citizens
Coalition for Change (CCC) rally in Kwekwe where an opposition activist,
Mbongeni Ncube, was killed while 17 others were injured.
“Violence is an evil that we can never tolerate in Zanu
PF. It is our duty to defend our country
through democratic elections. Let us
shun tribalism because it has no room in a democracy,” Sibanda said.
“We have power as Zanu PF and that power comes with great
responsibility. Let us unite as a party because this party belongs to us all.”
Sibanda, who was expelled from Zanu PF during the late
former President Robert Mugabe’s era, said the ruling party should maintain its
cell structures.
He also urged Zanu PF to allow party members with potential
to rise through the leadership ranks.
“Leadership, let us allow those with potential to
grow. Let us allow the party to develop
and let us allow our party to evolve progressively. We are one party defending
our nation.”
He urged the youth to desist from drug and substance abuse,
adding that they were not only detrimental to health, but that they were
retrogressive to the development of the country.
The rally was meant to drum up support for the Zanu PF
Mkoba constituency candidate William Gondo ahead of the by-elections scheduled
for Saturday. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment