INTRA-PARTY VIOLENCE : ED REPLACES BURNT CAR

BINGA-based Zanu PF central committee member Veronica Munkuli has received a new vehicle from President Emmerson Mnangagwa after her vehicle and house were torched by party members during intra-party violence.

Mnangagwa was in Binga at the weekend where he addressed party members condemning intra-party violence in the ruling Zanu PF party.

He pleaded for unity among party supporters to ensure victory during the Saturday by-elections.

Munkuli yesterday confirmed to Southern Eye that she received a new vehicle.

“I do not know what to say. I am very excited because I received a new Ford Ranger in Harare yesterday. I am still in Harare and am very happy,” Munkuli said.

“I do not know if this new car will be burnt too,” she said.

During the Saturday rally, Mnangagwa announced that he would replace Munkuli’s vehicle.

“I heard Veronica Munkuli, a central committee member, had her house and vehicle burnt when she was trying to unite Zanu PF leaders in the province. This is very bad. Peace, harmony and unity should prevail in Zanu PF.”

The party has been battling factionalism since last year. Its December 2021 provincial co-ordinating committee elections were marred by allegations of violence, vote rigging and name dropping. Newsday