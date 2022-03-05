I WILL NOW SIGN OFF ALL CANDIDATES, SAYS CHAMISA

CITIZENS Coalition for Change interim leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa took an indirect swipe at his deputy Professor Welshman Ncube when he hinted that in any upcoming elections he will sideline party structures and processes to sign off all participating candidates.
This comes as the party continues to be engulfed in the
problem of double candidacy where in Bulawayo’s ward 26 the party is fielding
two candidates — Alderman Norman Hlabani and Mr Mpumelelo Moyo for the 26 March
by-elections.
Prof Ncube has been reportedly fingered in the issue where
it is alleged he signed nomination papers for Mr Moyo, while others were signed
by the party’s elections committee.
Addressing party supporters at White City stadium in
Bulawayo yesterday, Mr Chamisa said he will personally be responsible for
signing off all candidates.
“I want to apologise, there was a mishap in one of the wards
(in Bulawayo) where there was double candidacy, it will never happen again.
How is it not going to happen again? I will be signing off
all the candidates to make sure that we do not have any of the problems that we
had,” said Mr Chamisa.
However, a few minutes after this declaration by the party
leader, the double candidacy would come back to haunt the party rally, after
both candidates for ward 26 went to the stage when Mr Chamisa had said he
wanted to introduce the party’s candidates for the upcoming elections.
Former Bulawayo deputy mayor, Mr Tinashe Kambarami had to
rush to the stage to whisk off both candidates to save Mr Chamisa from the
impending embarrassment.
Mr Chamisa, in his address further gave a hint towards the
party wanting to take on board other opposition political parties as they forge
ahead.
He claimed that during the Inclusive Government when he was
Minister of Information and Communications Technology, he was “responsible for
citizens in the country now managing to own mobile phones”.
He went on to promise his supporters policies like
decentralisation and infrastructural development, which however, have already
been pursued by the ruling Zanu-PF government.
Mr Chamisa, who has continuously seen negatives in the
Government and the ruling party, had rare nice sentiments to say on the
country’s Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who last Friday addressed a
Zanu-PF rally in Pumula suburb, Bulawayo.
“I heard VP Chiwenga yesterday (Friday) saying no to
political violence, that is the way to go, that is a man among men,” said Mr
Chamisa. Sunday News
