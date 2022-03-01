I WILL BUY IT : EX MAYOR REFUSES TO HAND OVER PRADO

FORMER Gweru mayor Josiah Makombe, who was recalled from council last year, has offered to buy the local authority’s luxurious Toyota Prado pool vehicle.
Makombe refused to surrender the car claiming it was part
of his benefits.
Last Friday, the former council boss through his lawyers
wrote to council’s legal practitioners that he was opting to buy the
top-of-the-range vehicle.
“We address you in response to your (council’s lawyers)
letter to our above captioned client (Makombe) for the return of a Toyota Prado
Land Cruiser registration number AFF 6471,” wrote Makombe’s lawyers Garikayi
and Company in a letter dated February 25 addressed to Gundu, Dube and
Pamacheche legal Practitioners, the council lawyers.
“Our client’s position is that the interpretation employed
in an attempt to disenfranchise him of the motor vehicle benefit is absurd and
unrealistic.
“His term as councillor and mayor admittedly expired
through a recall in December 2021 and the consequences thereof can never be the
return of the motor vehicle.
He can only purchase it, which leads us to advise that
returning the motor vehicle is not an option.”
Residents associations have demanded that the vehicle be
returned to council, but Makombe has been clinging to it.
During a recent council meeting, councillors unanimously
agreed that Makombe should return the vehicle.
The Prado was bought in 2018 for over US$170 000 as part of
fired town clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza’s benefits.
Although residents had suggested that the vehicle be
disposed of, Makombe ended up using the luxurious car as his official vehicle.
Newsday
