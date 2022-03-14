I WILL BURY CCC IN MASVINGO : MATUTU

Former Masvingo urban Member of Parliament Tongai Matutu who defected to Zanu PF after a fall out with then MDC Alliance party after he was disqualified from contesting the provincial chairmanship post has promised to lure opposition vote for Zanu PF saying he was the ‘best brains’ during his time in opposition. Zanu PF is now using defectors from then MDC Alliance to campaign ahead of the by-elections slated for March 26 with former legislator Matutu being the face of the campaigns in Masvingo.

At the launch of the campaigns last month at Ngundu business centre graced by ZANU PF National Chairperson and Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri, Matutu and former Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu were given a platform to address ahead of a number of politburo and central committee members.

Recently Matutu was asked to address poorly attended Zanu PF mini rallies in Masvingo urban where they are campaigning for by-elections.

At Pangolin shopping centre, Matutu was asked to address supporters by the provincial chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa who had only done introductions.

Matutu went on to tell people that he is the former MP whom they voted for and is now with Zanu PF which he said had direction.

He went on to say he was one of the few people who had the brains in his former party and leaving it meant that it suffered a deficit and urged all level headed to follow him and vote for Zanu PF.

“There is nothing there, I have been there you know it and I am one of the few who had brains and now that we are no longer there, who else is there?

“There are two types of votes, spoiled and counted votes, spoiled are those where you fail put an X where it is required or voting for two or more candidates and also voting for the opposition is now spoiling a vote. So I want to urge you to vote for Zanu PF to avoid spoiling your votes,” said Matutu.

Zanu PF Secretary for Security and Senator for Gutu District Lovemore Matuke said they are confident of winning wards previously held by the opposition saying Matutu knew the right valves to open.

“We are going to win the by-election here in Masvingo urban. We have Comrade Matutu here whom we are travelling with. He knows the valves to open so that things work in our favour,” said Matuke.

He also promised more boreholes in town saying they will connect solar power and make sure that people will alternatively use these boreholes to avoid the ever increasing council water bills.

“Your councillor here appealed for solar powered boreholes and that has been granted by the minister and so soon, if council bills are too high, you just close the tap and go to the borehole,” said Matuke.

However, some analysts said the use of former opposition leaders will not bring any favourable results for Zanu PF as they do not have a following.

Political commentator Dr Davidson Mugodzwa said Zanu PF was using old tricks that will never work wonders since they are a spent force.

“Zanu PF is using old tricks, members relegated from formerly MDC now resurfacing at campaign trails will not work any wonders for Zanu PF. These recycled politicians like Tracy Mutinhiri, Tongai Matutu have already been rejected in their own political backyards, suddenly they cannot be expected to achieve miracles in Zanu PF. These same politicians are really a spent force now masquerading as revolutionaries. No one will be hoodwinked to vote for them whatever colour they now cling to,” said Dr Mugodzwa.

Another political analyst Dr Wellington Gadzikwa concurred with Mugodzwa and said the defectors were only relevant within the brand of the opposition.

“I doubt if it works because these defectors have no traction. They are mainly speaking to the already converted unless there are some ZANU PF supporters who may be feared that they will join the opposition. These defectors were only relevant within the brand of the opposition as Zimbabwean politics is party based rather than issue based,” said Gadzikwa. TellZimNews