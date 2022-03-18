HUBBY STABS WIFE ON THE HEAD, GOES ON THE RUN

A BEITBRIDGE-BASED clearing agent is on the run after he assaulted and stabbed his wife of eight years, during a birthday party, on Saturday evening.
It is alleged Elias Mauka attacked his wife, in front of
her helpless friends, after a row with some of the people, who were at the
party.
Bridget Manungo is now nursing the injuries at her parents’
home in the Madiginye Suburb.
According to Manungo, she was attacked while collecting
entry fees to a party at her friend’s house.
Earlier that day, we agreed that I would attend the party
while he went about his errands,” she said.
“So, when I got to the birthday party, I was given the
responsibility of collecting entry fees at the gate.
“During that time, my husband came to the house and saw
some men wandering close to the gate.
“He then approached one of them, accusing him of trying to
hit on me. When the man ran away, he then turned on me and started assaulting
me with fists.”
She fled from the scene but he followed and tripped her to
the ground.
Mauka continued assaulting her and drew a knife and stabbed her on the head and all over her body.
He only stopped when some brave men confronted him. He also threatened to stab them.
“Since 2014, he has never physically assaulted me, although
like any couple, we have had rough days and on four occasions I had to leave
him and go back to my parents’ house,” said Bridget.
Her father, Mr Onismus Manungo, said the couple’s two
children, aged six and four years, were still traumatised.
“We got a call from her friends that she had been stabbed
and left for dead by her husband.
“This is disturbing, my focus now is for my child to get
healed and we can look at other things later,” he said.
The police officer commanding Beitbridge district, Chief
Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo, said they had opened a case of attempted murder
against Mauka.
He said the man was still at large and investigations were
in progress.
Beitbridge community members yesterday condemned Mauka’s
actions and called on the police to use all the resources available to hunt him
down.
This is a disheartening case of Gender-Based Violence. As
women, we should support our colleague so that she may get justice,” said the
chairperson of the Beitbridge Business Expo, Dr Anna Muleya.
Secretary of the Beitbridge Progressive Residents
Association, Mr Jabulani Makhado, said it was bad for men to abuse their
spouses emotionally and physically.
“Where we have differences, let’s enlist the services of
counsellors,” he said.
Beitbridge Proportional Representation Legislator, Metrine
Mudau, said the law should deal ruthlessly with perpetrators of domestic and
gender-based violence. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment