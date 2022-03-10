HUBBY FORCES ME TO WATCH HIM HAVING SEX WITH ANOTHER WOMAN

A HARARE woman has made a bizarre claim, alleging her husband forces her to watch him having sexual intercourse with another woman in their bedroom.

The matter came to light after Tapiwa Chakare appeared before the Harare Civil Court seeking a protection order against his wife, Talent Chakare.

Talent told the court she was opposing the protection order and claimed she was the one being abused.

She claimed he forces her to watch him having sex with another woman on their matrimonial bed.

“This man is abusing me both physically and emotionally,” said Talent.

“He brings his girlfriend to our house and, to make matters worse, he even forces me to watch him having intercourse with the other woman on our bed.”

However, Tapiwa claimed his wife was lying and allegedly cooking up stories so that she could gain sympathy from the judge at the expense of his protection order.

“I want a protection order and l also want her to be banned from my house. She is stealing my property and then comes here blaming me for things l don’t know,” he said.

Magistrate Sharon Mashavire did not grant the protection order because the house belongs to both of them. H Metro