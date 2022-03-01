HUBBY BRUTALISES WIFE OVER SADZA

A 41-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo who was visibly drunk has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife for not serving him enough food.

Luckmore Sibanda (41) from Makokoba suburb was not asked to plead when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Racheal Mukanga facing physical abuse charges as defined in Section 3 (1) (a) as read with Section 4 of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5:16.

Sibanda was remanded out of custody to March 9 on $8 000 bail.

The State case was that on 19 February 2022 and at around 9pm, Sibanda returned home from a beer drink and found his wife, Belinda Gwizi (30) sleeping.

The complainant woke up and served him food.

It is reported that Sibanda who was visibly drunk started complaining saying his wife had not given him enough food.

A misunderstanding ensued between the two parties resulting in Sibanda mercilessly punching his wife with fists on her left ear several times.

Sensing danger, Gwizi bolted out of the house and tried to run away but Sibanda caught up with her and continued assaulting her with fists.

As if the fists were not enough, Sibanda took a switch which he also used to assault his wife with several times all over the body.

Gwizi sustained a painful ear as a result of the savage attack over food.

She went and reported the matter to the police leading to her husband’s arrest and subsequent appearance in court. B Metro