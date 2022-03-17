HONDA FIT CREW KIDNAPS COP, CRASHES CAR

A police officer almost died when a drunk Honda Fit crew allegedly bundled him into their car before they crashed into a pole.

A source close to the incident said Constable John Mudimba, who is stationed at Hillside Police Station and his three other colleagues were assigned to arrest people who were fighting at Hillside Shopping Centre.

When they arrived at the scene, they found Xolani Dube (32) and Trust Manyika fighting. Constable Mudimba and his workmates ended the fracas.

Soon after the fight had ended, Xolani and his partner grabbed Mudimba and shoved him into their Honda Fit car before they sped off.

When they reached Famona suburb, Xolani lost control of the car and hit a pole.

Mudimba escaped unhurt from the near-death incident that left the car a complete write-off.

Constable Mudimba called his colleagues who rushed to the scene and arrested Xolani. B Metro