GUNS RECOVERED AFTER HARARE RAIDS

Police and other security agents yesterday raided three houses in Harare, including that of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader Prophet Walter Magaya, and arrested a foreigner and recovered four guns, following information on alleged reports of unlicensed guns being kept a at the premises.

Sources close to the investigations said police had targeted the three premises in search of drugs, guns and criminals being harboured following information that had been supplied to them.

They then conducted the raids after obtaining warrants of search and seizure.

Police have since arrested one suspect in Avondale West, identified as Ashref Kara, who was found in possession of four guns and several rounds of ammunition.

No arrests or recoveries were recorded on the other two premises in Mt Pleasant belonging to PHD Ministries leader Prophet Magaya, and in Sandton, where they also raided.

At Prophet Magaya’s house, police were looking for one Frank Mudimu, who is believed to have supplied a wrong address to the police, according to a search warrant seen by The Herald.

In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that acting on credible information and ongoing investigations on suspicious criminal movements, the police obtained warrants of search and seizure leading to raids at three premises in Harare today (yesterday).

“As a result, one suspect, Ashref Kara of number 66 Argyle Road, Avondale West, Harare, has been arrested for possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition,” he said.

The firearms recovered are one Plainsman pistol, a Gabilondoy CIA Victoria Pistol with four rounds, an Auto pistol 6.35mm with three rounds of ammunition, a Brevete Autoque pistol, a CZ magazine with one round and a pistol holster.

The suspect is facing charges of contravening the provisions of the Firearms Act, Chapter 10:09.

“The police also conducted raids at number 18 Cuba Road, Mt Pleasant and 261 Phase 1, Sandton, Goodhope in Harare. These raids were not targeting specific individuals or personalities but criminal activities based on information given to the police.

“The police takes this opportunity to thank the public for cooperating and continuous supply of information on possible criminal acts in the country,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

When contacted for comment, PHD Ministries chief spokesperson and senior overseer, Mr Admire Mango, confirmed the developments saying from information he had gathered the police were looking for one Mudimu, and not Prophet Magaya.

Mr Mango, who was on his way from Chinhoyi, said he was still gathering more information over the matter and would provide more details soon.

The yet to be identified Mudimu is believed to have supplied a false address which resulted in the police raiding Prophet Magaya’s house.

Mudimu is believed to be in possession of unlicenced firearms. Herald