GUNS RECOVERED AFTER HARARE RAIDS

Police and other security agents yesterday raided three houses in Harare, including that of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader Prophet Walter Magaya, and arrested a foreigner and recovered four guns, following information on alleged reports of unlicensed guns being kept a at the premises.
Sources close to the investigations said police had
targeted the three premises in search of drugs, guns and criminals being
harboured following information that had been supplied to them.
They then conducted the raids after obtaining warrants of
search and seizure.
Police have since arrested one suspect in Avondale West,
identified as Ashref Kara, who was found in possession of four guns and several
rounds of ammunition.
No arrests or recoveries were recorded on the other two
premises in Mt Pleasant belonging to PHD Ministries leader Prophet Magaya, and
in Sandton, where they also raided.
At Prophet Magaya’s house, police were looking for one
Frank Mudimu, who is believed to have supplied a wrong address to the police,
according to a search warrant seen by The Herald.
In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that acting on
credible information and ongoing investigations on suspicious criminal
movements, the police obtained warrants of search and seizure leading to raids
at three premises in Harare today (yesterday).
“As a result, one suspect, Ashref Kara of number 66 Argyle
Road, Avondale West, Harare, has been arrested for possession of unlicenced
firearms and ammunition,” he said.
The firearms recovered are one Plainsman pistol, a
Gabilondoy CIA Victoria Pistol with four rounds, an Auto pistol 6.35mm with
three rounds of ammunition, a Brevete Autoque pistol, a CZ magazine with one
round and a pistol holster.
The suspect is facing charges of contravening the
provisions of the Firearms Act, Chapter 10:09.
“The police also conducted raids at number 18 Cuba Road, Mt
Pleasant and 261 Phase 1, Sandton, Goodhope in Harare. These raids were not
targeting specific individuals or personalities but criminal activities based
on information given to the police.
“The police takes this opportunity to thank the public for
cooperating and continuous supply of information on possible criminal acts in
the country,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.
When contacted for comment, PHD Ministries chief
spokesperson and senior overseer, Mr Admire Mango, confirmed the developments
saying from information he had gathered the police were looking for one Mudimu,
and not Prophet Magaya.
Mr Mango, who was on his way from Chinhoyi, said he was
still gathering more information over the matter and would provide more details
soon.
The yet to be identified Mudimu is believed to have
supplied a false address which resulted in the police raiding Prophet Magaya’s
house.
Mudimu is believed to be in possession of unlicenced
firearms. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment