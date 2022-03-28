GRANDPA KILLS WIFE

A 77-year-old Warren Park man landed in the dock over the weekend after he allegedly struck his wife with an iron bar, causing her instant death.

Tinos Zvavanhu Mposhi, who was arrested in the early hours of Friday after handing himself to the police, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded him in custody.

The court heard that Mposhi, who is a suspected mental patient, struck his late wife, Rosemary Mposhi, with an iron bar, after an argument.

Mposhi then handed himself to the police.

His wife’s body was found lying in a pool of blood when the police attended the scene.

Before the case went to court, H-Metro gathered that Mposhi suspected his wife of having an affair.

Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the homicide case, which has left Warren Park residents shell-shocked.

“On Thursday night, around 23:40 hours, a man Tinosi Zvavanhu murdered his wife by striking her with an iron bar several times on the head in Warren Park.

“The motive was that he was suspecting his wife was having an extra-marital affair.

“The relatives claimed that their father has in a mental disorder condition, which he has been battling for 20 years.

“We urge people to resolve conflicts amicably and to respect the sanctity of life,” added Ass Comm Nyathi. H Metro