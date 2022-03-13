GINIMBI'S WILL WAS FAKED TO STEAL FROM ESTATE : SISTER

Nelia Kadungure, the younger sister to the late socialite and businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure says the late businessman’s will was fake and was doctored to “steal” from his estate.

Ginimbi’s sisters, Juliet and Nelia, were recently appointed executors of his estate.

The socialite, who died two years ago, is said to have left no valid will, which saw Juliet and Nelia being appointed joint executors following a meeting convened by the family at the Master of High Court.

The High Court recently nullified an unsigned will which had no date that appointed one Patrica Darangwa as the executor and bequeathed his posh Lamborghini to his long-time friend, Kit Kat.

The court ruled that Ginimbi died intestate and his family can share the assets to the exclusion of friends and outsiders who were scrambling and jostling to inherit the socialite’s wealth.

The Kadungure family had accepted the document as the official will of the deceased resulting in the Master of High Court registering it.

An attempt to hand over the poshy vehicle to Kit Kat raised eyebrows and the family made a U-turn, leading to a legal battle that eventually led to the nullification of the will as well as Darangwa’s appointment.

Speaking in an interview with a local radio station, Nelia said the will was doctored.

“The will was doctored and I won’t mention names here, but the will was fake,” Nelia said.

“When we accepted the will we were emotional and then later we came back to our senses after we realised that the contents of his will didn’t add up.

“It only had one car in it yet he had a fleet of cars and how the process of [execution] was going on raised eyebrows.”

Nelia said they would uphold Ginimbi’s legacy and business as the Kadungure family.

“It’s not easy to fill in Ginimbi’s shoes.He left a big gap for me and my sister whom I am running his business with,” she s

aid.

“We are running the business and what Ginimbi left behind, and we will sustain and uphold his legacy and also his business.”

Ginimbi died on the spot in November 2020 in Harare when his speeding Rolls Royce collided head-on with a Honda Fit.

It veered off the road and hit a tree before catching fire. He was with his friends who were burnt beyond recognition.

The Kadungure family lawyer, Shingi Ushewokunze said: “The family convened an edict meeting in compliance with what was ordered by the court in order to restart the whole process and register the late Genius Kadungure’s estate.”

“Now the family through the sisters will begin the normal administration of the estate and share the wealth as they wish.

“It is now on record that Ginimbi died without a will.” Standard