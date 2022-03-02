GINIMBI'S SISTERS TAKE CONTROL OF ESTATE

THE late Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s two sisters, Nelia and Juliet, have been jointly appointed as executors to his estate.
The family convened a meeting at the Master of High Court
yesterday, following a recent High Court ruling, which declared his unsigned
will, and appointment of its executor, as null and void.
Ginimbi’s father, Anderson Kadungure, and his uncle Kenny
Mubaiwa, also attended the meeting.
Prior to the High Court challenge, a questionable will had
appointed Patricia Darangwa to be the executor while Ginimbi’s Lamborghini was
given to his friend Kit Kat.
As it now stands Ginimbi died intestate (without a will).
“The family yesterday convened an edict meeting in
compliance with what was ordered by the court, in order to restart the whole
process and register the late Genius Kadungure’s estate.
“His father, two sisters and uncle attended the meeting and
it was agreed that the siblings jointly perform duties of executor,” said the
family lawyer, Shingi Ushewekunze.
Ushewekunze said the family will now start a fresh process.
“Now, the family, through the two sisters, will begin the
normal administration of the estate and share the wealth as they wish.
“The court ruled in their favour and it is now on record
that Ginimbi died without a will,” said Ushewekunze.
The socialite died on November 8, 2020, after his Rolls
Royce collided with a Honda Fit, along Liberation Legacy Way.
Three other occupants including Moana, and two foreigners
Alishia and Karim, were burnt beyond recognition, after the doors of the Rolls
Royce jammed.
Days after the incident, Darangwa presented an unsigned and
undated will, purported to belong to Ginimbi.
Darangwa became an executor to the estate.
The family approached the High Court, seeking a review of
the Master of High Court’s decision to accept the will, when Darangwa was keen
to dispose of the Lamborghini to Kit Kat.
According to the family, Ginimbi owned various properties,
including a mansion in Domboshava and a company called Infinity Gas, which
operates in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Botswana.
The late socialite also owned an undisclosed number of
vehicles. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment