GET RICH QUICK MUTHI GONE WRONG : WIFE AND DAUGHTER DEAD

A man from Bulawayo’s Mahatshula South suburb lost his wife and daughter within six days after a get-rich quick muthi that he had acquired from a powerful inyanga in Mozambique turned on him and his family.
The man first realised that something was wrong when the
money he was making started disappearing, but he did not take any action.
He would wake up outside his house in the morning even
though he would have slept in his bed the night before.
Again, he did not take any action.
On 3 March this year, his wife died in a car accident. He
did not think it was the muthi.
However, when his daughter died in another car accident on
9 March, he knew that something was wrong.
He moved out of his house and sought the help of Madzibaba
Ian Andiriya, a prophet at Nketa 6’s Johane Masowe Chishanhu shrine.
On 21 March, Madzibaba Andiriya went to the man’s
Mahatshula South house and unearthed the cause of the man’s misfortune.
It was the muthi which allegedly was actually a mischievous
creature that wanted to take away all his family, worldly possessions and
finally his life.
When he destroyed the creature, it bled — and he claimed
the blood it let out was that of his wife and daughter!
“I went with him to his house and through God’s guidance
the man showed me where he had hidden the muthi which had now grown bigger and
had only a mouth and teeth, it was hard to identify what it looked like.
Where this thing was I also found money there, it seems it
used to steal money from him and hide it there.
Through prayers I took it outside and destroyed it.
“My advice to people is that they should be careful on the
things they take home from the prophets or inyanga because these days people
are wicked so it’s better to first do a background check of a person before
taking things home which might be a danger,” Madzibaba Andiriya said.
With the muthi destroyed, the man has since moved back to
his house. B Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment