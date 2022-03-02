FOUR PANNERS ROB, STAB TWO COPS

FOUR illegal gold panners have been dragged to the Bulawayo Magistrates Court facing allegations of robbing and stabbing two police officers in the city.
Mbekezeli Brighton Sibanda (24), Michael Khumalo (25),
Lindani Mpala (20) and Bhekani Ndlovu (20) denied the charges when they
appeared before regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga on Tuesday. Malunga remanded them in custody to March 23
for continuation of trial.
Prosecutor Naison Chivayo told the court that sometime in
January, a police officer, Really Vhiyayi Sarireni, was on his way home in
Pumula South when he met the quartet. It tried to rob him of his mobile phone,
but he ran away.
The four gave chase and caught up with him, took away his
cellphone before assaulting and stabbing him.
A passerby, who was a Criminal Investigation Department
officer Mehluli Sibanda attempted to intervene, but was threatened and ran
away.
They gave chase and caught up with him at his house where
they damaged window panes and assaulted him, leaving him for dead before
stealing his car. The matter was
reported to the police leading to their arrest. Newsday
