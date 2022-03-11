FOOD POISONED AT FUNERAL ; ONE DEAD

TRAGEDY struck the Nyazura community last week as one person died while 40 others required urgent medical attention following suspected food poisoning at a funeral.
Mr William Mubvumbi (now late) was among 50 villagers who
were preparing the grave for the late Mr Emas Chiwanza when they were served
sadza and beef stew which had been stored in some plastic containers.
The food had been prepared in Odzi about 42km away where Mr
Chiwanza was initially supposed to be buried.
While Makoni District police spokesperson, Assistant
Inspector Muzondiwa Clean said no report was made, the Chiwanzwa family
confirmed the incident and dismissed foul play.
Acting Makoni District Medical Officer, Dr Hospea Maringe
also confirmed the incident.
“We attended to the body of William Mubvumbi who died on
his way to Rusape General Hospital. We collected samples which we will forward
to pathologists who will determine the type of poison that claimed his life.
Food poison is broad and the specialists will determine whether it was
chemical, bacterial or something else.
“The other 12 affected people who came on Saturday were
treated and discharged on Sunday. They were all stable,” said Dr Maringe.
The Manica Post understands that after eating the
contaminated food, mourners started having stomach aches.
Others were vomiting and throwing up.
The late Mr Mubvumbi had severe symptoms and died on his
way to the hospital.
Mr Mubvumbi’s uncle, Mr Bonus Chadereka said his family is
devastated by the death of their loved one.
“Last Saturday morning, Mr Mubvumbi left for the Chiwanza
funeral. He was among the grave diggers which comprised fellow community
members and some Chiwanza relatives. They were served some food and he later
started complaining of a stomach ache.
“He came back home and did not sleep well due to the
stomach pains. His condition deteriorated last Sunday morning as he was no
longer speaking. We hired a vehicle to ferry him to Rusape General Hospital,
but unfortunately he died on the way.
“We inquired what had really transpired and we learnt that
more members of the community were complaining of stomach aches, vomiting and
diarrhoea. The villagers told us that they started experiencing this after
eating food at the grave site.
“About 40 people needed urgent attention, 12 were rushed to
Rusape General Hospital and the rest were treated at Nyazura Clinic. Post
mortem was done on Mr Mubvumbi and the doctor confirmed the cause of death as
food poisoning. He was buried in Manica Bridge, Muchinguri Village,” said Mr
Chadereka.
The Chiwanza family spokesperson, Mr Collin Chiwanza, said
the food was not supposed to be in a plastic container.
“Our relative, Mr Emas Chiwanza passed on at Parirenyatwa
Group of Hospitals in Harare and the initial plan was to bury him at his
homestead in Odzi. His body was first ferried to Odzi last Friday and we spent
the night there, but as someone who was raised in Nyazura, the family later
made changes for him to buried at the family cemetery in Nyazura. An
arrangement was made for some people to travel in advance and prepare the grave
in Nyazura.
“Naturally, members of the community came to assist in
preparing the grave. Food was prepared for the grave diggers, unfortunately the
beef stew was put in a plastic bucket and sealed to avoid spilling it on its
way to Nyazura.
“From what we have learnt, the food was not supposed to be
in a plastic container, and delays in serving it rendered it poisonous. More
than 50 people, including Emas’ son, consumed the food. In fact, the person who
was serving the food is among those affected. We mourn with the Mubvumbi family
over the loss of their relative,” said Mr Chiwanza. Manica Post
