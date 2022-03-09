FIVE VEHICLES LADEN WITH SMUGGLED GOODS IMPOUNDED

The National Security Task Force (NTF) has intercepted and impounded five vehicles laden with smuggled goods as the government scales up efforts to crack down on crime along the border with South Africa.
Five people were arrested in connection with the matter on
Monday, while the four kombis and Hino trick and the contraband have been
seized by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).
The value of the a goods is yet to be ascertained.
National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said they were not relenting in their quest to restore sanity along the
country’s borders.
“I can confirm that our security officers deployed in
Beitbridge under the operation ‘No to Cross Border Crimes’ have intercepted
five vehicles carrying smuggled goods near the Panda Mine area (Gate 7),” he
said.
“Let those involved in such activities be warned that their
days are numbered. We will not fold hands while people commit crimes. Those
wishing to travel into or out of the country or export or import are strongly
advised to make use of the formal ports of entry and exit,” he said.
Asst Comm Nyathi said the country was losing a lot of
import/export revenue to smuggling activities and that adequate deployments had
been made to fight crime along the borders.
He said the suspects will soon appear in court facing
charges relating to smuggling.
Currently, smugglers and illegal migrants are using
inflatable boats and homemade wooden rafts to cross the Limpopo River at
various informal crossing points. Chronicle
