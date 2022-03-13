FIRE STATION CLOSES AS FIREFIGHTERS QUIT

BULAWAYO is losing trained and experienced firefighters, a development that has led to the closure of Nkulumane Fire Station.
City fathers are concerned that this could lead to closure
of more fire stations around the city.
Bulawayo has four fire stations in Nkulumane, Nketa, Famona
and North End which are all affected by the manpower shortage.
In an interview, Bulawayo Chamber Secretary Mrs Sikhangele
Zhou said most of those leaving the council were young firefighters who were
demanding to be paid salaries in foreign currency.
Mrs Zhou said it was not feasible for council to pay
salaries in forex because most residents were paying their bills in local
currency.
“Council is committed to improving conditions of service
for its workers but will not be able to pay salaries in forex as long as most
residents pay bills in local currency. The council would want to cushion its
workers just like what Government did but does not have required forex,” said
Mrs Zhou.
She said young employees were complaining that they could
not make ends meet with the salaries council is paying hence many of them were
leaving to seek greener pastures elsewhere.
“I guess many of them need more to start their lives and as
such are looking for jobs that can pay them better salaries. Sometimes it does
get frustrating when you are young and you can’t do things for your family,”
said Mrs Zhou.
She said because of shortage of firefighters, council was
forced to close North End Fire Station but it has been reopened after the
situation improved.
Mrs Zhou said in their last recruitment exercise they
had more than 2 000 applications from
people who wanted to be firefighters.
“We are busy training new fire fighters and recently we
recruited 50 who started this month,” said Mrs Zhou. She said Nkulumane Fire
Station remains closed because of manpower shortage.
Bulawayo Acting Chief Fire Officer Mr Linos Phiri said they
are contemplating opening a satellite station in Cowdray Park because of the
long distance fire fighters have to drive to attend to fires in that suburb. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment