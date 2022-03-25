FATHER MURDERS DAUGHTER OVER CHICKEN

A CHIMANIMANI man (42) fatally kicked his 12-year-old daughter for refusing to borrow a chicken from a neighbour.

Thomas Pofana of Mutingwende Village under Chief Ngorima’s area recently appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Mr Alfred Chinembiri facing murder charges.

He was not asked to plead and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

He was remanded in custody to today (Friday). Prosecuting, Mr Isaac Tangwena said on March 5, Pofana sent his now late daughter, Nyarai, to borrow a broiler chicken from a neighbour, Mrs Sarah Taruona.

Nyarai refused.

“Pofana left home in the company of his two sons and went to Mrs Taruona to borrow the chicken. He later returned home in the evening and found Nyarai sleeping on the mat.

“He asked Nyarai why she was sleeping before supper was ready and she did not respond. Pofana kicked her once on the left hip. He kicked her again on the left side rib and she fell on two stones that were in the kitchen. Pofana was restrained by his wife, Ms Netsai Chopana, from further assaulting Nyarai,” said Mr Tangwena.

He said the following day, Nyarai indicated that her leg was painful and could not walk.

“On March 7, Nyarai came home from school late and complained of difficulties in walking as her leg was painful. On March 9, Nyarai’s condition deteriorated and Ms Chopana took her to the hospital.

“While on their way to the hospital, Nyarai collapsed and died. Post mortem results revealed that she had blood clots on the left side of her ribs where Pofana had kicked her,” said Mr Tangwena. Manica Post