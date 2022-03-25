FARMER DRAGS MAID TURNED LOVER TO COURT

A COMMERCIAL farmer (76) has dragged his 35-year-old live-in girlfriend to court on allegations of stealing household property valued at $680 000.

James Stewart Drynan of Toronto, Penhalonga, alleged that his former domestic worker, Maybe Madziwa, who later became his live-in girlfriend, stole the property from January 2017 up to November 2020.

He reported the matter after they broke up.

Mutasa magistrate, Mr Artwell Sanyatwe heard the case, while Mr Taonga Masaire prosecuted.

It was the State’s case that during the period in question, Madziwa stole the property from Drynan’s house.

“The accused person was seen by the complainant’s sons, Darryl and Denzel Drynan, carrying some of their father’s property from the premises on different occasions, but she threatened the two with unknown consequences if they ever divulged the information to their father.

“The accused would be seen selling cooking oil, flour, maize meal, sugar and soap that she would have taken from the house. Drynan’s sons later informed their father of the offence after Madziwa had left following the termination of her contract. A report was made to the police, thereby leading to her arrest,” said Mr Masaire.

The case goes for trial today (Friday). Manica Post