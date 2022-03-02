EX SCOUTS LEADER ARRESTED FOR ABUSING BOYS

Police in Matabeleland South have arrested former Bulawayo boy scouts troop leader, Norman Scott, on allegations of sexually abusing boys for the past 40 years, CITE has established.

Scott was taken to court in January by some parents whose children are members of Scott’s troop and the Boys Scouts Association of Zimbabwe, seeking a peace order barring him from coming into contact with any of the scouts.

CITE is reliably informed that following the instituting of criminal proceedings against the accused, police in Matobo on Sunday around 16.30 hours, arrested Scott and his alleged ‘accomplice’ Christopher Mackenzie, who were later released on a summons.

Sources told CITE that when police went to Scott’s house, they also found McKenzie there, arrested the two, and detained them at Matobo Police Station.

One of the parents who took Scott to court last month, Neil Munro, confirmed the latest developments to CITE.

“The Norman Scott case has progressed now to criminal courts,” said Munro

“They (Scott and McKenzie) are out on summons but should appear in court tomorrow.”

He added that the case was likely to be heard in Gwanda – Matabeleland South provincial capital.

Contacted for confirmation, Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena was said to be out of office.

Scott, who is in his early 70s and has been the leader of the 1st Pioneer Scouts, would allegedly prey on young boys who were members of his troop.

The matter came into light in 2020 when Munro took his two sons to join 1st Pioneer Scouts.

It was when he was in contact with some ex-scouts with a view to assisting Scott with funding needs for the scout park, Gordon Park that he was told that the man they sought to help had been abusing boys for decades.

Scott, who resides in Burnside, Bulawayo, has since been asked to resign from his position following these shocking revelations.

Cases of children being abused in the Boy Scout movement have been also reported across the globe. In the United Kingdom and Ireland for instance, more than 250 people have been convicted of child sexual abuse while they were scout leaders with some cases dating back to the 1950s. CITE