EX MAYOR'S PRADO IMPOUNDED

The Joint Operations Command (JOC) has impounded a luxurious US$170 000 council Prado that former Gweru City Mayor Josiah Makombe took with him when he was recalled from office late last year.

The vehicle was confiscated by JOC, a Government security arm comprising the Police, Army and Central Intelligence.

Gweru District Development Coordinator (DDC) Ndeya Nyede confirmed the development in an interview with The Mirror and added that Makombe is going to appear in court tomorrow facing a charge of abuse of council property.

“The vehicle is now under Police custody,” he said.

Makombe was recalled from the local authority by the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T for his alleged allegiance to the then Nelson Chamisa-led MDC-A.

Nyede said Makombe acted outside Council regulations by clinging on to the municipality vehicle.

“It is an offence to remain with council property when you are no longer serving the institution,” said Nyede.

The development comes after Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association director Cornelia Selipiwe wrote a letter to the local authority seeking its response over continued use of the council vehicle by Makombe. Masvingo Mirror