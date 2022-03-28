EMPLOYEE DEFRAUDS ZODWA OF US$44K

BUSINESSWOMAN Zodwa Mkandla lost over US$44000 to an employee who was allegedly manipulating the cost price of airline tickets to her own benefit.

The suspect, Juliet Chibweza, was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda.

The complainant is Mkandla’s company, Traverze Travel, represented by Precious Mutunzi, one of its directors.

She is Zodwa’s daughter.

Chibweza is employed by the company as a travel consultant whose duties include attending to customer queries and sending quotations to clients.

The court heard that in August last year, Traverze received an agent debit memo, which was a penalty for manipulation of figures for airline tickets, and was slapped with a US$13 000 fine.

The company conducted internal investigations and they picked up that Chibweza was undercharging the airlines while taking the full amount from clients.

The company started monitoring transactions she was making and, as they were doing spot checks, it was discovered Chibweza had issued five tickets, which had been paid for in full.

She had, however, handed over US$1 300, instead of the US$1700, she had received from the client.

When checks were made on the system, it was found out that she had stolen US$44 627, which was meant to be the agency’s commission. H Metro